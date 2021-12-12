Biswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49.04 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded 75.7% higher against the US dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $247.26 million and approximately $49.04 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.86 or 0.08066669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,823.82 or 1.00231037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 170,082,948 coins and its circulating supply is 146,393,660 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

