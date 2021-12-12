Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$6.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$7.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

