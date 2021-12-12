Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on December 31st

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of -0.03. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

