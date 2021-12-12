Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.850 EPS.

NYSE BIG opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

