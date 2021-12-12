Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,680 shares of company stock valued at $550,200. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

