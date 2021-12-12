BHPCoin (BHP) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $9.69 million and $1.56 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.98 or 0.08061480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00079545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,871.29 or 1.00059459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

