Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.17 or 0.08059611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,630.90 or 1.00122390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002765 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

