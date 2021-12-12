Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Berry alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Berry by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Berry by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Berry by 94.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Berry by 35.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Berry by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $688.89 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.