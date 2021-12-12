Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 400 ($5.30) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.76) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of YCA stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.31) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.92. The company has a market cap of £596.93 million and a PE ratio of 13.00. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400.09 ($5.31).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

