Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.87) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPG. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.28) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($23.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,547 ($20.51).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,524.50 ($20.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £27.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,525.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,660. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.29), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($251,600.58).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

