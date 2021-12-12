Benchmark Begins Coverage on J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.24%.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 28.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

