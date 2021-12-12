Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €79.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ETR:BFSA opened at €63.00 ($70.79) on Wednesday. Befesa has a one year low of €45.95 ($51.63) and a one year high of €72.90 ($81.91). The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

