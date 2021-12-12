Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $21.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBBY traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,776. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.