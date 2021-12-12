Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $285.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.78.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.97 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.