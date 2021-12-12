BCE (NYSE:BCE) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. BCE has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BCE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BCE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BCE by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after acquiring an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

