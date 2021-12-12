Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target Cut to 850.00

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 860.00 to 850.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investec started coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

