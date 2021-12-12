Barclays Trims Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Target Price to GBX 330

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on J. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.24) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.92) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 309 ($4.10).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

