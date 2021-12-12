Barclays Trims Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Target Price to €35.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bouygues from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.07.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

