Barclays Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Barclays set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.25 ($144.10).

EPA SAF opened at €103.82 ($116.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.71. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

