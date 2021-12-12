Bank OZK Sells 1,026 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.6% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist dropped their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.87. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.