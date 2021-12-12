Bank OZK Lowers Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bank OZK cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,038 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,805 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,215 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of CTXS opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

