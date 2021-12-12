Bank OZK Has $1.61 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

PEG stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.