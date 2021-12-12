Bank OZK Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank OZK grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

