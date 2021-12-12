Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 13.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.07. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.