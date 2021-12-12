Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,385 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.92% of First Financial Northwest worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFNW stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.55. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

