Bank of America Corp DE Sells 24,467 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eXp World by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 25.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,781,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,084,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,607,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,192,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,695,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,300 shares of company stock worth $16,817,615 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.