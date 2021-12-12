Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 29,563 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

