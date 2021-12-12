Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.30 Million Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

