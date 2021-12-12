Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of ON24 worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,577 shares of company stock worth $7,017,012 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

ONTF stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $798.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

