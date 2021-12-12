Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Bank OZK’s 5th Largest Position

Bank OZK increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.3% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

