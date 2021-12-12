Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.33

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKHYY. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

