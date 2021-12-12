Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

NYSE:BANC opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banc of California stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Banc of California worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

