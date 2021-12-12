Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,331,000 after buying an additional 351,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equitable by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,028,000 after buying an additional 252,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,834,000 after buying an additional 366,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Equitable by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after buying an additional 166,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

EQH stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,988 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.