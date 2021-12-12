Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

MCD opened at $264.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $265.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.