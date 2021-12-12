Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Shares Gap Down to $23.62

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 23.62, but opened at 23.05. Backblaze shares last traded at 22.30, with a volume of 3,703 shares traded.

BLZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.25.

About Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

