B. Riley Cuts PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $22.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.