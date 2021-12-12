Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $80.00 at Craig Hallum

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model.

ACLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

