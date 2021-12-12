Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) is Penbrook Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACLS opened at $66.00 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

