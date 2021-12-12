Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ:RNA traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $24.37. 228,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

