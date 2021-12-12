Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDMO. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.98. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.63 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,423,000 after acquiring an additional 274,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

