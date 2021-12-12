AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.82. 792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

