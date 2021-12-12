Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico Sells 30,000 Shares

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.8% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

