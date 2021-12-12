Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after buying an additional 102,064 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85.

