Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $215.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.74. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.