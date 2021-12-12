Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average is $161.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.