Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS opened at $162.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.48. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.