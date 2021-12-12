AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,050.00 at Morgan Stanley

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,922.24.

AZO stock opened at $2,003.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,817.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,644.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 103.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

