AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $114,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,669.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,817.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,644.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.