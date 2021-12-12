Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) traded up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. 9,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,208,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.