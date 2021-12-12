Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

AT&T stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

